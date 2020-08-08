Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sofia Richie’s Latest Beach Look Includes The ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend & Jean Shorts

By Madeleine Crenshaw
sofia richie, sofia richie style, sofia richie august 2020
Sofia Richie heading to the beach on Aug. 7, 2020.
CREDIT: MEGA

Sofia Richie kept it simple and chic for her latest trip to the beach in an oversized, white muscle t-shirt, jeans shorts and black ugly sandals on Friday in Malibu, Calif.

For this occasion, Richie paired her laid-back look with black sunglasses and a face mask with kissy lips. The 21-year-old model’s laid back California style is casual and trendy thanks to its tailored elements. Richie’s pairing of a loose-fitting muscle t-shirt with tight jean cut-offs are both flattering and comfortable. Plus, her two-strap sandals are right on-trend.

Watch on FN

lip face mask, sofia richie inspired face mask, kissy lip face mask
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Amazon Glitter Lip Face Mask, $6.50

sofia richie birkenstocks, sofia richie feet, sofia richie black birkenstocks
A close up of Sofia RIchie’s shoes on Aug. 7, 2020.
CREDIT: MEGA

A similar slide to Richie’s is the Arizona sandal from Birkenstock. The brand’s all-back option is a chic take on the classic style, and it’s been a go-to for other celebrities this summer. Kendall Jenner, for instance, was spotted last week in a white version of the pair.

zappos, birkenstock sandal, black arizona birkenstock
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Black Arizona Essentials Birkenstock Sandal, $45

The ugly sandal trend has taken over in the past two years and continues to prevail. The comfortable shoe is easy to slip on and often is equipped with a chunky sole, making them durable and convenient.

All-black slides are a great way to ease into the trend for fans of Riche’s ugly sandal look. The black on black silhouette casts a trendy shape without looking dorky like the traditional “dad-inspired” sandal can sometimes do.

Sofia Richie playing racquetball at the beach.
CREDIT: MEGA

Richie has been keeping toned by staying active despite the unexpected downtime the pandemic has brought to many people. Yesterday, the DSW partner also posted a black and white photo on Instagram showing off her Wilson tennis racquet and Adidas sneakers.

Game, set, match 🎾

The star is an inspiration for fans to get out and be active, as staying at home and social distancing continues to be encouraged.

