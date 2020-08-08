Sofia Richie’s Latest Beach Look Includes The ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend & Jean Shorts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Richie kept it simple and chic for her latest trip to the beach in an oversized, white muscle t-shirt, jeans shorts and black ugly sandals on Friday in Malibu, Calif.

For this occasion, Richie paired her laid-back look with black sunglasses and a face mask with kissy lips. The 21-year-old model’s laid back California style is casual and trendy thanks to its tailored elements. Richie’s pairing of a loose-fitting muscle t-shirt with tight jean cut-offs are both flattering and comfortable. Plus, her two-strap sandals are right on-trend.

A similar slide to Richie’s is the Arizona sandal from Birkenstock. The brand’s all-back option is a chic take on the classic style, and it’s been a go-to for other celebrities this summer. Kendall Jenner, for instance, was spotted last week in a white version of the pair.

The ugly sandal trend has taken over in the past two years and continues to prevail. The comfortable shoe is easy to slip on and often is equipped with a chunky sole, making them durable and convenient.

All-black slides are a great way to ease into the trend for fans of Riche’s ugly sandal look. The black on black silhouette casts a trendy shape without looking dorky like the traditional “dad-inspired” sandal can sometimes do.

Richie has been keeping toned by staying active despite the unexpected downtime the pandemic has brought to many people. Yesterday, the DSW partner also posted a black and white photo on Instagram showing off her Wilson tennis racquet and Adidas sneakers.

The star is an inspiration for fans to get out and be active, as staying at home and social distancing continues to be encouraged.