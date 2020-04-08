Sofia Richie Stocks Up on Fuzzy Uggs for Her Quarantine

Sofia Richie is settling into her self-quarantine with stay-at-home-orders in Los Angeles, relaxing with a series of fuzzy footwear.

Sofia Richie out in Ugg boots in Los Angeles, Jan. 10, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

The 21-year-old took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to share her go-to quarantine shoe brand: Ugg. She modeled a pair of mini boots on her feet while holding yet another set of shoes from the California company. Her lightly shaded Ugg Classic Mini II boots in “Fresh Air” retailed originally for $140 but are currently on sale for $98 on the brand’s website.

Sofia Richie’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

While the influencer cozied up in her pale blue boots, she also shared a glimpse at the brand’s Fluff Yeah slides. First debuting in 2018, this silhouette includes a unique lifted sole, logo-coated elastic backstrap and thick top band. The silhouette is coated in moisture-wicking sheepskin and sells for $100 at Ugg.com.

The UGG Fluff Yeah Slide in Black. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

Singer Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter is using her time in self-quarantine to stay active yet also “be still, reflect…grow” as she shared on social media, where she also offered thoughts and prayers to her 6.4 million followers.

Check out more colorways of Richie’s Ugg slides that are perfect for lounging about the house.

The UGG Fluff Yeah Slide in Seashell Pink. CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

To Buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides “Seashell Pink”, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides “Neon Yellow”, $100.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides “Deep Periwinkle”, $100.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to see Sofia Richie’s ultimate street style evolution.

Want more?

Sofia Richie Elevates Her at-Home Look With the Sparkliest Heels & So Much Louis Vuitton