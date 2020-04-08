Re-route my subscription: Click here

Sofia Richie Stocks Up on Fuzzy Uggs for Her Quarantine

By Claudia Miller




Sofia Richie is settling into her self-quarantine with stay-at-home-orders in Los Angeles, relaxing with a series of fuzzy footwear.

sofia richie, uggs, los angeles, red jacket
Sofia Richie out in Ugg boots in Los Angeles, Jan. 10, 2019.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 21-year-old took to her Instagram Stories yesterday to share her go-to quarantine shoe brand: Ugg. She modeled a pair of mini boots on her feet while holding yet another set of shoes from the California company. Her lightly shaded Ugg Classic Mini II boots in “Fresh Air” retailed originally for $140 but are currently on sale for $98 on the brand’s website.

sofia richie, instagram, uggs, slippers, boots
Sofia Richie’s Instagram story.
CREDIT: Instagram
ugg, mini boot, 2, blue, purple
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg
Buy: Ugg Classic Mini II Boots $140 $98
Buy it

While the influencer cozied up in her pale blue boots, she also shared a glimpse at the brand’s Fluff Yeah slides. First debuting in 2018, this silhouette includes a unique lifted sole, logo-coated elastic backstrap and thick top band. The silhouette is coated in moisture-wicking sheepskin and sells for $100 at Ugg.com.

UGG, Fluff Yeah Slide, Black
The UGG Fluff Yeah Slide in Black.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg
Buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides $100
Buy it

Singer Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter is using her time in self-quarantine to stay active yet also “be still, reflect…grow” as she shared on social media, where she also offered thoughts and prayers to her 6.4 million followers.

Check out more colorways of Richie’s Ugg slides that are perfect for lounging about the house.

UGG, Fluff Yeah Slide, Seashell Pink
The UGG Fluff Yeah Slide in Seashell Pink.
CREDIT: Courtesy of UGG

To Buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides “Seashell Pink”, $100.

ugg, neon yellow, slides, fluff yeah
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides “Neon Yellow”, $100.

ugg, blue, periwinkle, slides, fluff yeah
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides “Deep Periwinkle”, $100.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

