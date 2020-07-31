Sofia Richie Offsets Her Classic Tennis Skirt & Sweatshirt With Cherry Red Adidas

Sofia Richie broke out her tennis whites for an evening out in Los Angeles.

Sofia Richie CREDIT: MEGA

Spotted out and about last night, the model layered a $159 Fiorucci sweatshirt, available at Farfetch, with a classic white tennis skirt courtesy of Nike; similar designs retail for $60 at Nike.com. She topped off the look with a protective black face mask, a Cornell ballcap and a backpack from Louis Vuitton.

Sofia Richie out and about in Los Angeles, July 31. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Richie’s red and white sneakers. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

On her feet, Richie decided on a pair of cherry red tennis shoes to complete the look. Coming from Adidas, the unmissable pair resembles the brand’s SoleCourt Boost silhouette with its abrasion-resistant uppers and responsive Boost midsole for the ultimate rebound on and off the court. The style once retailed for $160 but is currently sold out on Adidas’ website; you can still find a few sizes for $108 via Amazon.com.

Sofia Richie out and about in Los Angeles, July 31. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

Watch on FN

A closer look at Sofia Richie’s Adidas kicks. CREDIT: APEX/MEGA

When it comes to sneakers, the influencer tends to get a selection of her pairs from DSW thanks to a new partnership with the retailer. She first joined forces with DSW in May when the 21-year-old, as well as Reebok and Vince Camuto, came together to use footwear for good.

Richie shared that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. DSW was also to partner with Soles4Souls to encourage shoe lovers to donate a pair of new or gently worn shoes at the retailer and via curbside pickup for communities that need them the most throughout May.

In addition to partnering with DSW, Sofia Richie previously has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. Her own footwear collection includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

Flip through the gallery to see even more of Sofia Richie’s best off-duty looks.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.