Sofia Richie Demonstrates How to Elevate Affordable Loungewear In Sharp Glowing Pumps

Sofia Richie demonstrated an effortless way to elevate the most comfortable of looks this week.

The model posed in soft white knit loungewear pieces from PrettyLittleThing yesterday for her look of the day; the white two-piece set was made from recycled yarn and non-toxic dyes for a more sustainable twist. Similar V-neck tops sell for $42 while matching bottoms retail for $55 at PrettyLittleThing.com.

As for footwear, the 22-year-old continued the monochromatic appeal of her ensemble in a set of glowing white pumps. Set atop a lifted heel, the style featured a rounded vamp and an elongated sharp pointed toe. The style bears resemblance to celeb-favorited Knife pumps from Balenciaga, a style that retails for $730 at MyTheresa.com.

Balenciaga Knife pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of MyTheresa

Oftentimes when it comes to footwear, Sofia Richie turns to DSW for her more wallet-friendly picks. The brand ambassador first collaborated with DSW in May when she, as well as Reebok and Vince Camuto, came together to use footwear for good. She announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. DSW was also to partner with Soles4Souls to encourage shoe lovers to donate a pair of new or gently worn shoes at the retailer and via curbside pickup for communities that need them the most throughout May.

Since then, the media personality has continued to share a selection of her favorite styles from the retailer across social media, matching the pairs to everything from workout apparel to chic summer dresses.

In addition to joining hands and feet with DSW, Sofia Richie previously has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. Her own rotation of relaxed footwear includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

Elevate your own loungewear from the comfort of your home thanks to these next white pumps inspired by Sofia Richie.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Schutz New Classic Pumps, $137.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pumps, $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Aldo

To Buy: Aldo Agatat Pumps, $45 (was $90).

