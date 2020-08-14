Sofia Richie Dares to Wear a Sweater in the Middle of Summer With a Low-Rise Skirt & Wild Mules

Sofia Richie made all-black look beachy in her unexpected summertime ensemble.

As seen on her Instagram, the model posed on a scenic oceanside porch last night in a cropped long-sleeve sweater, an unconventional move given high heat warnings in Los Angeles this week. She matched the darker top to a low-rise silky midi skirt with a high leg slit.

To add a touch of texture, Richie broke up the monochromatic ensemble with her inclusion of almond-toe cheetah-print mules. The flat style included hairy uppers with elastic goring for stretch and comfortability.

Just a day before, Richie was spotted leaving celeb-favorited restaurant Nobu in Los Angeles with friends. For the outing, the 21-year-old layered up on designer labels in a Louis Vuitton x Grace Coddington pajama top over a tank top and Alexander Wang jeans. She completed the high-priced look with sides from Christian Dior. The brand’s signature day Slide silhouette highlights an embroidered Dior signature across the strap, accented by contrast striping and textured prints. Set atop a mini stacked heel, the shoes can be found for $690 at Dior.com.

Sofia Richie leaves Nobu in Los Angeles after dinner with friends, Aug. 12. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Richie’s designer slides. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

When it comes to shoes, the influencer tends to get a selection of her pairs from DSW thanks to a new partnership with the retailer. She first collaborated with DSW in May when she, as well as Reebok and Vince Camuto, came together to use footwear for good. Richie announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. DSW was also to partner with Soles4Souls to encourage shoe lovers to donate a pair of new or gently worn shoes at the retailer and via curbside pickup for communities that need them the most throughout May.

In addition to joining hands and feet with DSW, Sofia Richie previously has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. Her own rotation of footwear includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

