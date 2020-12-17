Sofia Richie’s Sweater Dress & Invisible Heels Are an Elevated Take on Holiday Style

Sofia Richie served up a Los Angeles twist on winter styling today with the perfect holiday look.

The model opted for an off-the-shoulder knit sweater dress from Cult Gaia for the afternoon, posing in the ankle-length design complete with elongated sleeves and side leg slits. A sweater dress serves as the perfect cross-seasonal piece for warmer areas come wintertime as it provides that classic cold-weather appeal while still allowing for a pop of skin and breathability. You can shop Richie’s tan style for $658 at CultGaia.com.

To accent the chic design, the influencer then grabbed a $398 green purse from the brand for a hit of color along with a wild set of heels.

The Cult Gaia Vita heels feature a unique sculpturally stacked heel made from an ombré of round wooden blocks measuring 4 inches in height. Set with double clear-strap uppers, the design also highlights an on-trend square-toe silhouette with a retail price of $428.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Cult Gaia Vita heels. CREDIT: Courtesy of Cult Gaia

Oftentimes when it comes to footwear, Sofia Richie turns to DSW for her more wallet-friendly picks. The brand ambassador first collaborated with DSW in May when she, as well as Reebok and Vince Camuto, came together to use footwear for good. She announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. DSW was also to partner with Soles4Souls to encourage shoe lovers to donate a pair of new or gently worn shoes at the retailer and via curbside pickup for communities that need them the most throughout May.

Since then, the 22-year-old media personality has continued to share a selection of her favorite styles from the retailer across social media, matching the pairs to everything from workout apparel to chic summer dresses.

In addition to joining hands and feet with DSW, Richie previously has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. Her own rotation of relaxed footwear includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

