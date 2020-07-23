Sofia Richie’s Biker Shorts & Glowing White Nikes Are the Perfect Summer Combo

Sofia Richie continued her partnership with DSW this week by modeling a pair of Nike sneakers courtesy of the retailer.

As seen on her Instagram Stories last night, the model went casual-chic in a graphic Alexander Wang Cotton T-shirt and tight black biker shorts. Her mirror selfies showed off her clean white sneakers, highlighting a signature white Swoosh and a perforated toe.

The Nike Court Vision kicks retail for $65 at DSW.com.

Sofia Richie poses in a graphic t-shirt, biker shorts and Nike sneakers, July 22. CREDIT: Courtesy of Sofia Richie/Instagram

Nike Court Vision sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Richie’s partnership with DSW (Designer Shoe Warehouse) came to life in May when the 21-year-old joined forces with the retailer as well as Reebok and Vince Camuto to use footwear for good.

Richie shared that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. DSW was also to partner with Soles4Souls to encourage shoe lovers to donate a pair of new or gently worn shoes at the retailer and via curbside pickup for communities that need them the most throughout May.

Announcing the news in a post on Instagram, the media personality posed in a white long sleeve crop top worn over a black sports bra and teamed with black spandex biker sports. Richie supported Reebok too by showing off a set of the brand’s Guresu 2.0 training shoes. The pair, available for $75 at DSW.com, includes a rubber gum sole with a white chunky midsole, smooth black uppers and contrasting laces.

In addition to partnering with DSW, Sofia Richie previously has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. Her own footwear collection includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

Recreate Sofia Richie’s comfortable look at home with these affordable takes on all-white sneakers.

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Fila Panache Sneaker, $65.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $40 (was $60).

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

To Buy: Adidas Hoops 2.0, $60.

