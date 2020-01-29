Sign up for our newsletter today!

Sofia Richie’s Square-Toe Tortoiseshell Sandals Show Off Her Neon Pedicure at Tings Party

By Ella Chochrek
Sofia Richie’s latest shoes were right on trend.

The model showed off a pair of trending square-toe sandals at the Tings Magazine Private Dinner at the Private Residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx in Los Angeles last night.

Richie wore a burgundy pinstripe set consisting of a one-shouldered crop top and straight-leg trousers, which featured florescent cuffs.

Sofia Richie , celebrity style, crop top, abs, sandals, square toe trend, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Sofia Richie attends Tings Magazine Private Dinner at the Private Residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx)
Sofia Richie
CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Courtesy of Absolut Elyx
Sofia Richie, square toe sandals, tortoiseshell, pedicure, neon nail polish, tings magazine party
A close-up look at Sofia Richie’s sandals.
CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Courtesy of Absolut Elyx

On her feet, the daughter of Lionel Richie wore a pair of tortoiseshell sandals with a trending square toe. The open-toed silhouette was perfect for showing off her tangerine pedicure, which fit into a major color palette for this season.

Richie was joined in her support for square toes by Eiza Gonzalez. The actress wore knee-high boots with a rectangular shape that appeared to be fabricated from suede. She teamed the shoes with a black minidress that had sheer sleeves and a ruffled skirt.

Eiza Gonzalez , black minidress, legs, short dress, black boots, knee high boots, square toe trend, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Eiza González attends Tings Magazine Private Dinner at the Private Residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx)
Eiza Gonzalez
CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Courtesy of Absolut Elyx
Eiza Gonzalez, square toe trend, legs, boots, celebrity style, los angeles, shoe detail
A closer look at Eiza Gonzalez’s square toes.
CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Courtesy of Absolut Elyx

Elsewhere, Kate Beckinsale wore a Ronny Kobo black-and-white, puff-sleeved dress that retails on Revolve.com for $458. The star went with classic black pointed-toe pumps to complete her look.

Kate Beckinsale, ronny kobo, legs, celebrity style, , white dress, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Kate Beckinsale attends Tings Magazine Private Dinner at the Private Residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx)
Kate Beckinsale
CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Courtesy of Absolut Elyx
Kate Beckinsale, classic black pumps, celebrity style, los angeles, ting magazine party, january 2020
A close-up look at Kate Beckinsale’s black pumps.
CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Courtesy of Absolut Elyx

Rounding out the pack was Rita Ora. The “Anywhere” singer wore a form-fitting, floor-length dress from Norma Kamali. She added some flair to the simple gown with her jewelry, choosing multiple layered necklaces to accessorize.

rita ora, black dress, necklaces, celebrity style, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 28: Rita Ora attend Tings Magazine Private Dinner at the Private Residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx)
Rita Ora
CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Courtesy of Absolut Elyx

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Click through the gallery to see celebrities wearing the square-toe shoe trend.

