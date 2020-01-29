Sofia Richie’s Square-Toe Tortoiseshell Sandals Show Off Her Neon Pedicure at Tings Party

Sofia Richie’s latest shoes were right on trend.

The model showed off a pair of trending square-toe sandals at the Tings Magazine Private Dinner at the Private Residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx in Los Angeles last night.

Richie wore a burgundy pinstripe set consisting of a one-shouldered crop top and straight-leg trousers, which featured florescent cuffs.

Sofia Richie CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Courtesy of Absolut Elyx

A close-up look at Sofia Richie’s sandals. CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Courtesy of Absolut Elyx

On her feet, the daughter of Lionel Richie wore a pair of tortoiseshell sandals with a trending square toe. The open-toed silhouette was perfect for showing off her tangerine pedicure, which fit into a major color palette for this season.

Richie was joined in her support for square toes by Eiza Gonzalez. The actress wore knee-high boots with a rectangular shape that appeared to be fabricated from suede. She teamed the shoes with a black minidress that had sheer sleeves and a ruffled skirt.

Eiza Gonzalez CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Courtesy of Absolut Elyx

A closer look at Eiza Gonzalez’s square toes. CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Courtesy of Absolut Elyx

Elsewhere, Kate Beckinsale wore a Ronny Kobo black-and-white, puff-sleeved dress that retails on Revolve.com for $458. The star went with classic black pointed-toe pumps to complete her look.

Kate Beckinsale CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Courtesy of Absolut Elyx

A close-up look at Kate Beckinsale’s black pumps. CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Courtesy of Absolut Elyx

Rounding out the pack was Rita Ora. The “Anywhere” singer wore a form-fitting, floor-length dress from Norma Kamali. She added some flair to the simple gown with her jewelry, choosing multiple layered necklaces to accessorize.

Rita Ora CREDIT: Jesse Grant/Courtesy of Absolut Elyx

