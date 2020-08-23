Sofia Richie & Sister Nicole Twin In Loungewear & Slipper Slides At Home

With an early celebration, Sofia Richie kicked off the festivities a few days before her actual birthday with her family and shared some rare photos with her sister, Nicole Richie. The almost 22-year-old model posed alongside The Simple Life star while they wore coordinated boho-inspired sweatpants.

The daughters of music artist Lionel Richie coordinated their casual loungewear looks with simple tank tops and pairs of woven slide slippers. The duo opted for more laidback looks for staying at home and since the lockdown began, the soon-to-be birthday girl has worn a considerable amount of casual looks.

In August, Richie showed off this elevated loungewear-inspired ensemble and coordinated her all-black outfit with a pair of statement cheetah-printed mules. She also us with some considerable shoe envy when she styled these Christian Dior slides with a Louis Vuitton pajama-style shirt and Alexander Wang light wash mom jeans while going to dinner at Nobu Malibu. The designer slides retail for $690 and can be found on Dior.com.

Sofia Richie leaves Nobu in Los Angeles CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

Although, the social media influencer often opts for more elevated footwear choices. Like all of us during lockdown, this star also has been cozying up in her slippers and has publicly shown love for her several Ugg pairs.

Back in April, Richie shared her beloved Classic Short boots and Fluff Yeah slippers from the brand on her Instagram.

With her versatile style and the broad range of chic quarantine ensembles, we know that Richie will debut several more memorable fashion moments in her next year.

Get inspired and celebrate the influencer’s cozy-chic style with these similar footwear styles below.