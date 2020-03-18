Sofia Richie’s Silky Jumpsuit & Simple Sandals Are Work-From-Home Fashion Inspo

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, a new age of telecommuting has been ushered in — and Sofia Richie is giving style inspiration for easy dressing that’s chicer than leggings or sweats.

In an Instagram post late Tuesday night, the 21-year-old model posed in a silky white jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and flared trouser legs.

For footwear, Richie sported a pair of brown sandals with round straps and an almond toe.

The influencer captioned her image with a reflective message amid a time of crisis, writing: “Taking this time to be still, reflect, put things into perspective , grow, be appreciative, and manifest. We will get through this together, praying for all.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, many companies have asked employees to work from home — potentially ushering in a new era of comfy clothing such as robes, cashmere sets and house slippers.

While ultracozy looks dominated runways just a few years ago, recent seasons have seen a swing back toward more professional ensembles, such as suits, boots and lots of leather outerwear. On the footwear front, however, utilitarian styles with lug soles are having a major moment — which seems almost perfectly timed as frivolities like sequins and feathers are likely to be less in demand.

Of course, Richie’s simple, slip-on sandals also are pretty well-suited to the telecommuting lifestyle. If you’re into the look, consider purchasing one of the silhouettes we have rounded up below.

To Buy: Lucky Brand Adalyn Flat Sandals, $14 to $53.

To Buy: Jack Rogers Lauren Sandal, $95 to $103 (was $127 to $138).

To Buy: B.o.c. Brawner Sandal, $35 (was $45).

Click through the gallery to see more work-from-home fashion inspiration.

