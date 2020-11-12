×
Sofia Richie Styles the Monochrome Trend for Fall in Cozy Loungewear & Chunky Boots

By Claudia Miller
Sofia Richie showed an effortless way to style your loungewear as temperatures start to drop.

Continuing her partnership with PrettyLittleThing, the model embraced the Los Angeles version of fall weather in ribbed shorts and a matching tank; she accented the look with a color-coordinating draped cardigan for a monochromatic appeal, all available for wallet-friendly prices on the brand’s website.

mornings with baby girl 🤎 @prettylittlething #ad

When it came down to footwear, Richie continued the neutral tones of her look with a set of zip-front boots that resemble designs from The Row. The boot features a lugged sole with a chunky block heel, all made with smooth leather uppers.

While they aren’t traditional lace-up combat boots, the silhouette falls in line with a growing appreciation for vintage and 1990s-inspired silhouettes this season. Brands like Dr. Martens, The Row, and Prada have led the force with stars like  Katie Holmes, J-Lo and Carie Underwood showing off their take on the utilitarian boot trend.

You can shop similar fall-chic zip-up boots at Net-A-Porter.com for $1,290.

Oftentimes when it comes to footwear, Sofia Richie turns to DSW for her more wallet-friendly picks. The brand ambassador first collaborated with DSW in May when she, as well as Reebok and Vince Camuto, came together to use footwear for good. She announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. DSW was also to partner with Soles4Souls to encourage shoe lovers to donate a pair of new or gently worn shoes at the retailer and via curbside pickup for communities that need them the most throughout May.

Since then, the media personality has continued to share a selection of her favorite styles from the retailer across social media, matching the pairs to everything from workout apparel to chic summer dresses.

In addition to joining hands and feet with DSW, Sofia Richie previously has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. Her own rotation of relaxed footwear includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Sofia Richie’s chic street style evolution over the years.

