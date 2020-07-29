Sofia Richie Looks Summer-Ready in Her Pink Paisley Minidress and $50 Sneakers

Sofia Richie has got effortless summer style figured out.

Taking to her Instagram page today, the 21-year-old model showed off a chic outfit in a paid post with DSW. The daughter of Lionel Richie wore a pale pink paisley minidress from Realisation Par. The dress features a tie detail at the chest, with an A-line skirt and adjustable spaghetti straps. It retails for $180 on the brand’s site.

On her feet, Richie sported Converse Chuck Taylor All-Stars. Initially introduced as a basketball sneaker in the 1910s, the Chuck Taylor has a retro look. The silhouette has a canvas upper, with a vulcanized rubber sole and a lace-up closure. It’s available to buy on DSW.com for $50.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star

“I love these because they go with all my cute little summer outfits,” Richie said of the kicks in a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

When it comes to footwear, the influencer often can be found in comfy sneakers, with other go-to brands including APL, Reebok and Nike. She also owns casual sandals from the likes of The Row and Fendi, as well as plenty of high heels from designer brands such as Jimmy Choo, Alexander Wang and Saint Laurent.

Richie first announced her team-up with DSW back in May. To kick things off, the A-lister revealed that the company would be giving away 100,000 pairs of shoes to front-line workers, alongside Reebok and Vince Camuto. DSW also encouraged shoppers to drop off new or gently used shoes to be donated through a partnership with Soles4Souls.

In addition to partnering with DSW, Richie teamed up with two brands last year on capsule collections: Frankie’s Bikinis and Missguided. In February 2020, the star rolled out a denim collab with Rolla Jeans. Further, she has appeared in plenty of fashion campaigns for a wide range of brands such as Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, PrettyLittleThing and Foot Locker. What’s more, she’s even walked several runway shows, for labels including Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana and Kanye West’s Yeezy.

