Sofia Richie Dresses Up Her Mom Jeans With a $3,875 Logo-Coated Top & Dior Slides

Sofia Richie debuted an elevated take on casual style last night as she headed to dinner at the celeb-favorited restaurant Nobu in Los Angeles.

The model layered a selection of designer pieces into her ensemble for the outing including a Louis Vuitton pajama-style shirt and Alexander Wang mom jeans. The sold-out top comes from Louis Vuitton’s 2018 collaboration with Grace Coddington, with the design now reselling for $3,875 on eBay and 1stDibs; similar silhouettes of her top now retail for $2,130 on the brand’s website whereas her jeans come with a price tag of $325 courtesy of Net-a-Porter.

Sofia Richie leaves Nobu in Los Angeles after dinner with friends, Aug. 12. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Richie’s designer slides. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

The designer labels didn’t stop at her apparel either — Richie rounded out the look with a set of flat slides from Christian Dior. The brand’s DWay Slide silhouette features an embroidered Dior signature across the strap, accompanied by contrast striping and textured prints. Set atop a mini stacked heel, the slides can be found for $690 at Dior.com.

When it comes to shoes, the influencer tends to get a selection of her pairs from DSW thanks to a new partnership with the retailer. She first joined forces with DSW in May when the 21-year-old, as well as Reebok and Vince Camuto, came together to use footwear for good. Richie shared that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. DSW was also to partner with Soles4Souls to encourage shoe lovers to donate a pair of new or gently worn shoes at the retailer and via curbside pickup for communities that need them the most throughout May.

In addition to partnering with DSW, Sofia Richie previously has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. Her own footwear collection includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

