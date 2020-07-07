Sofia Richie Goes Boho-Chic In a Classic White Tee, Mom Jeans & Chunky Boots

Sofia Richie enjoyed an afternoon of beachside views in a chic relaxed look.

The model ventured out for an adventure yesterday, peering out onto the Californian coast in a classic white T-shirt tucked into straight-leg mom jeans courtesy of Levi’s. She turned the ensemble boho-chic with her addition of a beige wide-brim cap and her choice of footwear.

The chunky leather boots featured a zip-front design set atop a lifted sole. The Row offers a similar celebrity-favorited silhouette, available for $1,290 at Saks.com.

Earlier on Monday, Richie headed beachside once more, this time opting to explore the sandy shores in a more water-ready outfit. The 21-year-old boldly decided to pair a cow-print bikini with a trendy $140 tie-dye hoodie from Scott Disick’s Talentless brand for her “Hoodies at the beach” day.

While the pattern has been around for decades and is most famously attached to the hippie era of the 1960s and 1970s, tie-dye was embraced enthusiastically by celebrities last year in spring. Seen on the likes of J. Balvin, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, the print in all its psychedelic glory developed and grew into a continuous motif amongst brands like Versace, seen in its spring ’20 runway, and Adidas, which recently released a rainbow-dyed sneaker collection exclusively for its Creators Club members.

As for Richie herself, the media personality recently partnered with DSW to share that the retailer along with Reebok and Vince Camuto planned to donate more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. DSW also partnered with Soles4Souls to encourage shoe lovers to donate a pair of new or gently worn shoes at the retailer and via curbside pickup for communities that need them the most throughout May.

In addition to joining forces with DSW, Sofia Richie has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. Her own footwear collection includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

For a more affordable take on Sofia Richie’s footwear of choice, check out these sleek zip-front booties.

