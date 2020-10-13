Sofia Richie Gives a Furry Take on the ‘Ugly’ Sandal Trend in Leggings & Unexpected Socks

Sofia Richie pulled off her post-workout style with ease thanks to these trending sandals.

The model stepped out in Los Angeles yesterday in an athleisure-inspired look that teamed a red and white crop top over a black Set Active sports bra and matching full-length leggings. She completed the workout-ready look with yoga socks, a specialized pair of socks with an open, cross-strap top and textured bottom for added grip during low-impact movements; similar designs can be found for $18 at Amazon.com.

Sofia Richie out and about in Los Angeles, Oct. 12. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Richie’s furry “ugly” sandals. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Not only was Richie sporting sporty socks but the 22-year-old also had on a set of wild shoes. The fuzzy pair comes from Rick Owen’s beloved collaboration with Birkenstock and features a cowhide-coated take on the footwear brand’s classic Arizona silhouette. Embossed with “Rick Owens” across the insole, the avant-garde design retails for $252 at Birkenstock.com.

Considered traditionally “ugly” in the fashion world, Richie joined the expansive list of celebrities (such as Heidi Klum, Katie Holmes and Chris Pine) switching out their sleek heels for orthopedic-looking or sport-leaning sandals like iterations from Teva, Prada and, of course, Birkenstock.

Rick Owens x Birkenstock sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Birkenstock

Oftentimes when it comes to footwear, Sofia Richie turns to DSW for her more wallet-friendly picks. The brand ambassador first collaborated with DSW in May when she, as well as Reebok and Vince Camuto, came together to use footwear for good. She announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. DSW was also to partner with Soles4Souls to encourage shoe lovers to donate a pair of new or gently worn shoes at the retailer and via curbside pickup for communities that need them the most throughout May.

Since then, the 22-year-old media personality has continued to share a selection of her favorite styles from the retailer across social media, matching the pairs to everything from workout apparel to chic summer dresses.

In addition to joining hands and feet with DSW, Sofia Richie previously has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. Her own rotation of relaxed footwear includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

