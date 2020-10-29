Sofia Richie Wears Everyone’s Favorite Fall Shirt With Sleek Leggings & ‘Dad Shoes’

Sofia Richie modeled this fall favorite piece to top off her off-duty style this week.

Stepping out ahead of visiting a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday, the media personality opted for a pink take on a classic fall flannel to team with her sleek black leggings and a pink Chanel bag.

Sofia Richie steps out in Los Angeles, Oct. 28. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Richie’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

The model completed her casual-chic look with a celeb-favorited sneaker from New Balance. Her pick resembles the brand’s 990v5 silhouette, a “dad shoe”-style design with a blown rubber outsole and durable Encap midsole technology for added support. The mixed suede and mesh upper sneaker comes with a $175 price tag and can be found on Zappos.com.

Sofia Richie steps out in Los Angeles, Oct. 28. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

A closer view of Sofia Richie’s New Balance sneakers. CREDIT: Rachpoot/MEGA

Oftentimes when it comes to footwear, Sofia Richie turns to DSW for her more wallet-friendly picks. The brand ambassador first collaborated with DSW in May when she, as well as Reebok and Vince Camuto, came together to use footwear for good. She announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. DSW was also to partner with Soles4Souls to encourage shoe lovers to donate a pair of new or gently worn shoes at the retailer and via curbside pickup for communities that need them the most throughout May.

Since then, the media personality has continued to share a selection of her favorite styles from the retailer across social media, matching the pairs to everything from workout apparel to chic summer dresses.

In addition to joining hands and feet with DSW, Sofia Richie previously has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. Her own rotation of relaxed footwear includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

