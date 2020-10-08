Sofia Richie Shows How to Style This Trending Fall Blazer in Buzzy ‘Brazil’ Nike Dunks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Richie provided fans with an easy example of how to style this fall’s biggest trend.

Leather blazers and leather pants have been everywhere this season already and they aren’t going away anytime soon. Their sleek nature provides an effortlessly chic way to elevate any ensemble without feeling too over the top during these times of more relaxed and laid-back styling trends. You can find leather pieces this fall on everyone from Irina Shayk to Tracee Ellis Ross to even Gen-Z stars like Addison Rae and Kaia Gerber.

As for Richie, the model matched her black leather oversize blazer to a classic black tee with light wash mom jeans and a buzzy pair of sneakers.

Her Nike Dunk Low ‘Brazil’ kicks returned to the shelves in May, available to shop for the first time since 2001. Recognizable from its sunshine yellow uppers and contrasting kelly green leather overlays, the pair takes inspiration from the colors of the South American country’s flag. Originally retailing for $100, the pairs now can be found on the resale market for anywhere from $300 to $407 on StockX, with fellow resale site GOAT offering sizes for as high as $835.

The Nike Dunk Low “Brazil.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Oftentimes when it comes to sneakers, Sofia Richie turns to DSW for her more wallet-friendly picks. The brand ambassador first collaborated with DSW in May when she, as well as Reebok and Vince Camuto, came together to use footwear for good. She announced that DSW and the two brands would be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. DSW was also to partner with Soles4Souls to encourage shoe lovers to donate a pair of new or gently worn shoes at the retailer and via curbside pickup for communities that need them the most throughout May.

Since then, the 22-year-old media personality has continued to share a selection of her favorite styles from the retailer across social media, matching the pairs to everything from workout apparel to chic summer dresses.

In addition to joining hands and feet with DSW, Sofia Richie previously has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. Her own rotation of relaxed footwear includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

