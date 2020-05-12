Sofia Richie Lounges in Biker Shorts, Crop Top + Gum-Sole Reeboks That Match Her Outfit

Sofia Richie is joining forces with DSW, Reebok and Vince Camuto to use footwear for good.

Richie, as a DSW partner, shared that the retailer and the two brands will be donating more than 100,000 new shoes to frontline workers. DSW will also partner with Soles4Souls to encourage shoe lovers to donate a pair of new or gently worn shoes at the retailer and via curbside pickup for communities that need them the most throughout May.

Announcing the news in a post on Instagram, the model posed in a white long sleeve crop top worn over a black sports bra and teamed with black spandex biker sports.

The 21-year-old supported Reebok too by showing off a set of the brand’s Guresu 2.0 training shoes. The pair, available for $75 at DSW.com, includes a rubber gum sole with a white chunky midsole, smooth black uppers and contrasting laces.

In addition to partnering with DSW, Sofia Richie has created her own capsules with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more. Her own footwear collection includes everything from Fendi slides to APL sneakers and fuzzy Ugg slippers.

