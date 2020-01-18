Sofia Richie Dresses Up The Slime Green Trend in ’90s-Style Snakeskin Sandals

Sofia Richie took the slime green trend out to dinner.

The 21-year-old left Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles after a meal with friends; she chose a bright green and black tie-dye top under a black leather blazer-style jacket with black trousers for the evening.

Sofia Richie at Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles, Jan. 17. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Sofia Richie’s sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

The model channeled the ’90s in a set of thin-strap knot-tied leather sandals with gold snakeskin patterning and a tall stiletto heel. The vintage feel of the footwear comes after 2019’s huge revitalization of ’90s-style trends include neon colors and square-toe shoes.

Richie wore a similar black leather blazer this week from Alexander Wang as she posed in red ankle-wrap pumps for her an at-home photoshoot by her dad, Lionel Richie. Looping the wraps of your heels around the outside of your pants’ hem is a new celeb-favorited style by stars like Dua Lipa, Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner.

She captioned the post: “Art direction by @lionelrichie Swipe to last photo see him telling me why his photos are better than anyone else’s.”

Sofia Richie has partnered for her own collections with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger and more.

