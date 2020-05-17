Sofia Richie’s Asymmetrical Crop Top & Fluffy Sandals Put a Summer Spin on Social Distancing Style

Sofia Richie is putting a warm-weather spin on the social distancing outfit.

The model, whose father is singer Lionel Richie, posed on Instagram yesterday in a chic yet comfortable look — right down to the footwear. She sported an asymmetrical burnt orange crop top with black pants.

For footwear, Richie selected fluffy white sandal slides. She accessorized her look with dark sunglasses and a Chanel backpack.

“6ft,” the star captioned her Instagram post, which had racked up over 330,000 likes within 16 hours of being posted.

Richie took to Instagram again today to share an image of herself doing a face mask at home. In the picture, the 21-year-old sported a pink Kylie Cosmetics headband with dark shades.

When it comes to shoe style, Richie is a big fan of casual wares from brands such as Adidas, APL and Ugg. Her more dressed-up favorites include pairs from lux labels like Bottega Veneta, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.

Of course, in addition to her street style credentials, Richie also has firmer ties to the fashion space. The influencer has appeared in campaigns for top brands such as Michael Kors, Chanel and Tommy Hilfiger, and she’s also worked in a design capacity alongside several brands. In 2019, Richie had two high-profile fashion collabs, including a swimwear line with Frankie’s Bikinis as well as a 60-piece clothing line in partnership with British retailer Missguided. Further, in 2020, the A-lister collaborated with denim brand Rolla Jeans.

Below, shop white sandal slides that offer a similar look to Richie’s pair.

To Buy: Skechers Women’s 2nd Take Slide Sandals, $30.

To Buy: Ugg Le Fluff Flatform Sandals, $84 (was $140).

To Buy: Vince Shearling Kalina Side Sandal, $125.

