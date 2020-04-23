Sofia Richie Looks Ready for Summer in Bikini & $750 Slides

Sofia Richie may still be in quarantine, but that doesn’t mean she’s staying indoors.

The 21-year-old daughter of musician Lionel Richie took to the beach yesterday to enjoy the balmy Southern California weather.

For her beach outing, the Los Angeles native sported an orange string bikini, dark sunglasses and a now-ubiquitous accessory: a face covering.

For footwear, the model selected a pair of logoed Fendi sandal slides. Fabricated from leather, the slides feature buckled straps on the uppers, with embossed “F” detailing on the straps and a molded footbed. The sandal slides retail for $750 from Neimanmarcus.com.

Fendi sandal slides. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

“So what are we calling summer 2020? #cancelled,” Richie captioned her image, which received more than 277,000 likes within seven hours of being posted.

When it comes to shoe style, Richie is a big fan of casual wares from brands such as Adidas, APL and Ugg. Her more dressed-up favorites include pairs from lux labels like Bottega Veneta, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.

Of course, in addition to her street style credentials, Richie also has firmer ties to the fashion space. The star has appeared in campaigns for top brands such as Michael Kors, Chanel and Tommy Hilfiger, and she’s also worked in a design capacity alongside several brands. In 2019, Richie had two high-profile fashion collabs, including a swimwear line with Frankie’s Bikinis. as well as a 60-piece clothing line in partnership with British retailer Missguided. Further, in 2020, the A-lister collaborated with denim brand Rolla Jeans.

