Sofia Richie’s Sports Bra, Biker Shorts + APL Sneakers Create the Ideal At-Home Workout Look

Sofia Richie is still sticking to her workout routine, finding a loophole around gym closures with an at-home workout.

The 21-year-old took to Instagram stories yesterday to show off her dance cardio workout routine with trainer Megan Roup. From the comfort of her back porch, Richie put in work in a patterned red and black sports bra and matching black spandex biker shorts.

Sofia Richie’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

On her feet, Richie slipped into a pair of black and white sock-style sneakers. Her APL (Athletic Propulsion Labs) TechLoom Bliss running shoes are a lightweight pair completed by an embossed milled satin elastic strap across the top of the foot for a seamless fit; the TechLoom fabric features extreme stretch that moves with the feet for a more natural feeling step during a workout.

Richie’s colorway retails for $200 and is currently available on the brand’s website.

Sofia Richie’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Instagram

APL TechLoom Bliss running shoes. CREDIT: APL

Singer Lionel Richie’s youngest daughter is using her time in self-quarantine to reflect, grow and be still, taking to social media to share her thoughts and prayers with her 6.4 million followers.

Richie has created her own collections with brands like Frankie’s Bikinis and Misguided as well as starred in campaigns for Mackage, Tommy Hilfiger, Rolla’s Jeans and more.

Check our selection of black and white running shoes that will have you prepared for your next at-home workout session.

Adidas Lite Racer Adapt running shoes. CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Adidas Lite Racer Adapt Running Shoes, $65

New Balance Nrgize V1 FuelCore sneakers CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: New Balance Nrgize V1 FuelCore Sneakers, $49

Nike Flex Contact 3 sneakers. CREDIT: Zappos

To Buy: Nike Flex Contact 3 Sneakers, $57 was $75

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Sofia Richie’s Square-Toe Tortoiseshell Sandals Show Off Her Neon Pedicure at Tings Party