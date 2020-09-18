Sofia Richie Loves Her Adidas Court Grand Sneakers From DSW — Here’s Proof

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sofia Richie took to her Instagram yesterday to share her favorite affordable sneakers with her fans. Posting a photo in an olive green jumpsuit, Richie showed off her Adidas Grand Court Sneakers from DSW.

The low-top sneaker retails for $60 and features the three iconic Adidas black stripes across the outsole. Designed with a rubber outsole and Cloudfoam comfort, the shoe makes for the perfect every-day sneaker. You can pair the black and white silhouette with almost any outfit whether you’re lounging in leggings or looking to dress down a midi skirt ensemble.

“These Adidas Grand Court Sneakers from @DSW complete any look 🖤 plus they’re under $60 #DSW_Partner,” she captioned her post.

The model has been a DSW ambassador since May of 2020, when she joined forces with the retailer, Reebok and Vince Camuto came together to donate more than 100,000 shoes for frontline workers.

Richie often loves to show off her latest finds from DSW on her Instagram: She’s modeled Chuck Taylor All-Stars with a cute summer dress and also laced up a pair of Nike Air Max Excee sneakers for a work-out.

Recently, Richie starred in a Juicy Couture x Kappa campaign where she modeled for the two-drop capsule wearing a pink Juicy Couture tracksuit reminiscent of 2000s-pop culture.