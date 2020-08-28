Simone Biles’ Casual Friday Look Includes Jean Shorts & These Popular Tory Burch Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Simone Biles is all about the weekend with her latest off-duty look.

The Olympic gold medalist took to Instagram to celebrate the start of the weekend with a photo of herself against a leopard print wall. Biles appeared to be wearing a trendy asymmetrical black tank and jean shorts. On her feet, the gymnast sported a pair of black Tory Burch Miller flip flops.

The Miller flip flop continues to be a classic summer style that is timeless thanks to its signature brand logo on the upper and minimalist detailing throughout. Available in several colorways, we love that Simone went with the black patent style that matches perfectly with her summer tank top.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Tory Burch

To Buy: Tory Burch Miller Flip Flop, $198.

With the Summer Olympics postponed until next year, Biles has been enjoying a laid-back season by the pool. Earlier this week, she posted a photo of herself wearing a black bikini with a pair of $320 white rubber slides from Gucci.

The luxury slide was part of the brand’s pre-fall ’20 collection and is complete with the original Gucci rhombi logo, which was designed in the 1930s. The rubber sandal is the ultimate pool slide that also pairs well with leggings for an elevated off-duty look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To Buy: Gucci Rubber GG slide sandal, $320.

Aside from hanging poolside and spending time with her new boyfriend, Houston Rocket’s player, Jonathan Owens, Biles graced the cover of Vogue’s July issue in bare feet.

When not barefoot or in sandals, the star athlete loves a good low-block heel. The sturdy shoe provides a little height for the 4-foot-8 gymnast while not risking injury.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Irenee Two-Piece Block-Heel Sandals, $60.

While we likely won’t see Biles on the mat anytime soon due to the pandemic, we can’t wait to see what style moment she pulls next.