Simone Biles’ Date Night Look Includes Ripped Jeans and Snakeskin Booties

By Madeleine Crenshaw
simone biles, simone biles gma, simone biles 2018
Simone Biles.
CREDIT: Joe Russo/MEGA

Simone Biles snuggled with her boyfriend NFL player Jonathan Owens in style.

The gold medal Olympic gymnast posted a photo on Instagram sharing an intimate moment with the Houston Rockets safety wearing a black sweater, ripped jeans and snakeskin ankle boots. The stylish date night look put a sophisticated spin on what appeared to be a casual Sunday evening dinner between the two.

“Good food, better company,” Biles wrote as the caption for the Instagram post with Owens. The athletic couple continues to be happy together, after going public about their relationship in the summer. The two have even shared a few fashion moments on Biles’ Instagram, including a twinning moment in Gucci.

Despite the unexpected downtime of the COVID-19 pandemic, Biles and Owens, who are both based in Texas, are training and spending plenty of quality time together. For Sunday’s date night, the two decided to dine outdoors with two friends.

Watch on FN

simone biles date night, simone biles and jonathan owens, simone biles instagram
Simone Biles’ shared a photo with friends on Instagram stories on Nov. 29, 2020.
CREDIT: Simone Biles/Instagram

Looking to ace Biles’ fall date night look? The athlete loves the foolproof combo of black and denim. She has worn the pairing often, including this summer by the pool when she styled the look with her black Tory Burch Miller flip-flops.

For colder weather, reach for a light sweater and pair it with some ripped jeans for a little edge. Top it off with some animal print booties, like snakeskin for an elevated contrast that’s still neutral. We suggest a block-heeled boot as the style will give you support and stability while still looking fashionable. (Not to mention boost your height!) Then, add in a leather belt to tie-in the evening ensemble.

Below, take a look at a few of our favorite snakeskin boots on the market, inspired by Simone Biles’ latest date night look.

marc fisher boots, snakeskin boots, booties
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

To Buy: Marc Fisher Women’s Leave 2 Booties, $35 (Was $99); Bloomingdales.com

snakeskin bootie, steve madden bootie, ankle boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Steve Madden Nix Bootie, $120; Zappos.com. 

 

paige willa bootia,snakeskin chelsea bootie, snakeskin boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Paige Willa Chelsea Bootie, $131 (Was $350); Nordstrom.com

