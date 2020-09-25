Sienna Miller Looks Edgy in Velvet and Leather Gucci Dress at Monte-Carlo Gala

Sienna Miller wore an almost dominatrix-style look from the Gucci Pre-Fall 2020 collection to the Monte-Carlo Gala for Planetary Health.

Sienna Miller wearing Gucci at the Monte-Carlo Gala For Planetary Health. CREDIT: Courtesy of SplashNews

The black fluid silk viscose velvet halter strap dress is designed to contrast with its black patent leather top and bow details. For footwear, Miller opted for a pair of Gucci pink metallic leather high heel sandals, although the details were hidden under the long dress.

The Gucci heeled sandal comes in a salmon-colored metallic leather and is defined by crisscross straps and a logo print lining. The stiletto heel measures 4.1 inches and the shoe features an adjustable ankle strap with a buckle. A pair retails for $890.

Gucci Women’s Heeled Sandals CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

To Buy: Gucci Women’s Heeled Sandals, $890

She completed the look with a multicolor embroidered clutch and a GG Running cuff bracelet in yellow gold.

To keep herself safe, “The Loudest Voice” actress wore a black mask.

Miller was just one among many stars to trade her quarantine pajamas for black-tie at the Monte-Carlo Gala. Others in attendance included Sting, Hellen Mirren, Rebel Wilson and Tommy Hilfiger.

Miller has kept a low profile this summer, but just yesterday, it was announced that she would be starring in a new Netflix Series called “Anatomy of a Scandal.” The show will begin shooting in London this year and will be directed by former “House of Cards” showrunner Melissa James Gibson and produced by “Big Little Lies” creator David E. Kelley.

