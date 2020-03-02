Kacey Musgraves Is Selling Her Shoes on Instagram Tonight — Here’s How to Get to Them

Take a walk in Kacey Musgraves shoes — literally. The country star has donated shoes from her own closet to Instagram account @StagetoCloset, which sells gently worn fashion by authenticated celebrities. So if you’re a size 6.5 or 7, you’re in luck.

Among Gucci jeans, a Lingua France “Yeehaw” sweater and a Lisa Frank hoodie, are nearly 40 pairs of shoppable shoes. And they are accessible, with prices ranging from $20 to $700. Standouts include a multi-colored snakeprint sandal by Schutz, Louis Vuitton baby blue fur pumps, gem-adorned platforms by Jeffrey Campbell and Steve Madden PVC sandals.

The only way to get Musgraves’ very own worn items is to head to the Stage to Closet Instagram feed to preview the products and when the sale goes live at 7 p.m. EST tonight, shoppers should DM the account with their choice. First person to do so with their email and shipping address wins. (You must pay in the first hour or it goes to the next person in line.)

In addition, proceeds from the Kacey Musgraves sale will be donated to the Tennessee Forest Preservation.

This isn’t the first time @StagetoCloset has sold Musgraves’ clothes. In September 2019, it sold her Stagecoach performance outfit from 2018. And here’s the twist, the account was started by fellow country artist Little Big Town member Karen Fairchild and her friend and family employee, Kristy Mondelli, to create a space to sell artists’ designer clothing and accessories with sentimental value to their fans while also supporting charitable causes.

