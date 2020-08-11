How Shay Mitchell Keeps Up Her Effortlessly Chic Style on Quarantine

Shay Mitchell may be a mom now, but the 33-year-old Canadian actress is continuing to maneuver the fashion world like a boss.

The former “Pretty Little Liars” star has kept her Instagram followers up to date on all of the latest trends from TikTok videos to fashionable slides.

Mitchell has spent her past five months in quarantine with her partner Matte Babel and their new daughter Atlas, who was born last October.

She mastered the work-at-home look in a large furry blue coat and thigh high black boots. Mitchell posed on her kitchen counter sipping a glass of wine and holding a slice of pizza while she peered out from behind a pair of tinted-blue aviator sunglasses.

“Would you say this is an appropriate work from home look?” she captioned her Instagram photo. Her silver chandelier earrings with a monogrammed “M” glittered under the kitchen lights.

Her second quarantine look was more relatable. Dressed in gray sweatpants, a pink floral blouse and comfy Ugg Dalla slippers, the actress took to her driveway with a sign that read “It’s my 33rd birthday! You honk, I drink.”

The “Bliss” co-author topped off her birthday outfit with a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses, a pink scrunchie and a pointed birthday hat.

“Even throughout a global pandemic, quarantine, and rain… this is the most grateful I’ve ever felt on a birthday. Stay safe, and stay home. Swipe for the tikitty tok, ticker tok, whatever they call it,” Mitchell wrote.

For a walk out in Los Angeles with her daughter, the “You” star sported an all gray track suit with white Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. She nailed the chic look with a sleek black face mask and a top knot.

In her Instagram post, Mitchell joked that she was raising Atlas to think that she was part ninja.

By July, the actress gave into what most of us had already done: posting a series of unshared photos taken before quarantine to her social media. In one shot, Mitchell is photographed exploring the great outdoors in Canada sporting a black Canada Goose jacket paired with Doc Martens. Underneath the coat, Mitchell wore a black hoodie and a pair of comfy yoga leggings.

“Quarantine for the next two weeks so taking a trip around the city via the camera roll for now. So happy to be back,” she captioned the post.

Mitchell promoted her Béis luggage and lifestyle brand while sharing a photo of herself in a puff-sleeved mini polka-dot dress and strappy black high heels. She holds the Béis everyday tote in her right hand while posing on a boho-chic patio.

Mitchell began her Béis collection back in 2018 after her countless vacations led her to design affordable and stylish pieces for other travelers like her. Since then, the brand has gained momentum, expanding its market from luggages to bags and it now includes a baby collection.

One of Mitchell’s most recent quarantine outfits has a whimsical fruit inspired theme. Dressed in a gingham and lemon button up dress paired Chanel slides, the “Dollface” lead leans over a sign that says “Fresh Produce.”

Her hair is tied in a sleek top knot and the actress pulls her look together with classic black shades and thick gold jewelry.

“Summer job,” she jokes.

As for Mitchell’s typical street-style outside of quarantine, her Air Force 1s have been a staple, but she’s also been spotted in casual footwear from the likes of Ugg, Keds and Adidas. Unsurprisingly, Mitchell likes to swap her sneakers for high heels on the red carpet, where she’s chosen pairs from top labels including Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik.