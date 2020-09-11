Shay Mitchell Styles Her Barely-There Thong Kitten Heels With an All-White Outfit for Revlon Shoot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Shay Mitchell emerged from her quarantine hiatus to do a photo shoot for a new Revlon commercial in downtown Los Angeles. The “Pretty Little Liars” alumn was dressed head-to-toe in white, wearing her crisp white button up blouse open and draping off her shoulders to bare a little skin.

Shay Mitchell on set of Revlon commercial ad in downtown Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Her high-waisted off-white trousers effortlessly set off against the beige barely-there thong sandals she wore. The sandals featured a square toe and a kitten heel with a front strap across the toes. Mitchell’s hair was styled in its usual soft beach curls and she accented her white ensemble with a stack of gold rings.

Shay Mitchell on set of film for Revlon commercial ad in downtown Los Angeles. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Mitchell has spent her past six months in quarantine with her partner Matte Babel and their new daughter Atlas, who was born last October. Unsurprisingly, the “You” star has mastered the work-at-home look during quarantine.

Earlier this summer, the actress shared an on-trend look, going pantless in an oversized lavender blazer and matching turtleneck bodysuit with see-through, pointed-toe heels.

As for Mitchell’s typical street-style outside of quarantine, her Air Force 1s have been a staple, but she’s also been spotted in casual footwear from the likes of Ugg, Keds and Adidas. Unsurprisingly, Mitchell likes to swap her sneakers for high heels on the red carpet, where she’s chosen pairs from top labels including Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik.

