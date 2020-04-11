Shay Mitchell’s Very Fluffy Birthday Uggs Are Almost Entirely Sold Out

Shay Mitchell turned 33 yesterday and she celebrated in the best of spirits while remaining adherent to Los Angeles’ stay-at-home orders. Unlike some other birthday outfits that may call for party dresses and a bit of extra embellishment, Mitchell went with a combination of a floral, puffy-sleeved top, gray sweat pants and a very plush pair of Ugg slippers.

The “Pretty Little Liars” alum wore the Ugg Dalla Slipper that features a full sheepskin upper and slender suede strap across the top. The style is nearly entirely sold out, save for a couple sizes left on Amazon.

While her ensemble perhaps didn’t seem all that much different than what she (or anyone else) has been wearing while remaining safely distanced during the global health crisis, she did mark the occasion with a tongue-in-cheek TikTok video of her playing a solo drinking game with Champagne. Birthday anthem ‘In Da Club” by 50 Cent played in the background.

“Even throughout a global pandemic, quarantine, and rain… this is the most grateful I’ve ever felt on a birthday,” captioned the actress, who gave birth to her first child this past October. “Stay safe, and stay home,” she added.

For other extremely plush slippers like Mitchell’s, including another very similar Ugg version, check out the styles below.

To Buy: Ugg Fluffette Slipper, $54

To Buy: LongBay Fuzzy Faux Fur Memory Foam Flat Spa Slide Slippers, $22

To Buy: Minnetonka Olivia Spa Flip Flop, $40

