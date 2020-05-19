Shay Mitchell Is Comfy-Chic in Her Sweatsuit & $90 Nike Kicks to Take Her Baby Son for a Stroll

Shay Mitchell is giving her mom-on-the-go style a quarantine-ready twist.

The “You” actress shared a photo to Instagram today of herself going for a walk with her baby son, Atlas, whom she shares with partner Matte Babel.

In the image, Mitchell can be seen in a gray sweatsuit, including a crewneck sweatshirt and matching sweatpants. On her feet, the “Pretty Little Liars” alum wore Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. She completed the casual look with a black face mask and dark shades and wore her hair pulled back into a bun.

“Raising atlas to think I am part ninja,” Mitchell captioned her Instagram post, which had been liked by more than 331,000 people within one hour of being posted.

Originally introduced in the ’80s as a basketball shoe, the Nike Air Force 1 has since become a lifestyle favorite. The silhouette has gained traction in recent months among stars such as Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Ciara. The Air Force 1 has a full-grain leather upper, a low-cut silhouette and padding at the collar for increased comfort. It’s available to shop on Nike.com for $90.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Air Force 1s have been a staple of Mitchell’s casual mom-on-the-go style. The A-lister has also been spotted in casual footwear from the likes of Ugg, Keds and Adidas. Unsurprisingly, Mitchell likes to swap her sneakers for high heels on the red carpet, where she’s chosen pairs from top labels including Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik.

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity fans of Nike Air Force 1 sneakers.