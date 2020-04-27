Shay Mitchell Revives the Pantless Trend in an Oversize Blazer & See-Through Heels

Shay Mitchell is bringing back the pantless trend.

The “You” actress posed on Instagram on Sunday wearing an oversize, lavender blazer with a matching turtleneck bodysuit. Both pieces came from Mihano Momosa‘s fall ’20 collection.

For footwear, Mitchell selected see-through, pointed-toe heels. The “Pretty Little Liars” alum completed her look with a black chain-strapped purse, oversize silver hoop earrings and dark sunglasses.

“I call this series, ‘6 feet apart’. (shot pre quarantine),” Mitchell captioned her Instagram gallery, which received more than 600,000 likes within 10 hours of posting.

The “Dollface” lead put together the on-trend look with the assistance of celebrity stylist Monica Rose, who also works with A-listers such as Chrissy Teigen, Katherine McPhee and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Mitchell’s latest post was shot pre-quarantine, and she’s unsurprisingly opting for more casual attire these days. Amid the current stay-at-home orders, Mitchell celebrated her 33rd birthday earlier this month. The “Bliss” co-author opted for a comfy ensemble for the occasion, choosing a pink floral blouse, gray sweatpants and Ugg Dalla Slippers.

Clear heels have become a celebrity staple in recent years, earning devotees in stars including Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, to name a few. See-through shoes (or pairs to match the wearer’s skin tone) serve to create a flattering, leg-elongating look. However, it’s worth nothing that PVC footwear may not be ideal during the summer months, as humidity can cause the material to fog up.

Of course, pantless looks on their own can help create the illusion of never-ending legs. Since short hemlines reveal more of the legs, wearing just a bodysuit or swapping a dress for a skirt can serve to make the wearer’s torso look proportionately smaller.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.