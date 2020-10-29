Shawn Mendes Gets in His Steps in a Tank Top, Nike Shorts & the Comfiest Slides

Shawn Mendes showed off his athletic attire as he got some fresh air on a walk in Miami today.

The “Wonder” singer stepped out of his girlfriend Camila Cabello’s home solo this morning to get a bout of exercise in the sunny weather. His outfit included a white muscle tank with $50 Nike Flex Stride shorts designed for movement and runs, available on the brand’s website now.

Shawn Mendes heads out on a walk in Miami, Oct. 29. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Shawn Mendes’ Puma slides. CREDIT: MEGA

Mendes then kept up the comfortable appeal of his outdoor look with a twist on his off-duty favorite footwear style: slides. Today’s version came in the form of Puma Cool Cat V sandals, an adjustable recovery pair meant for ease of wear and added cushioning. The black colorway chosen by the Canadian musician retails for just $22 at Zappos.com.

Slides are yet another sandal silhouette considered to be less high-fashion in the industry yet more and more stars are including them into their looks this season. Along with a revitalization of traditionally “ugly” sandals like pairs from Birkenstock and Teva, comfort footwear is quickly becoming all the rage amongst the increased appeal of relaxed trends and comfortable style during the pandemic.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello recently made their returns to each other’s Instagram over the past week, showing sweet at-home moments as Mendes visited his partner’s hometown. Their relaxed outfits include everything from oversize T-shirts and shorts to chunky knit sweaters and leggings as they stay comfy safely.

View this post on Instagram heheheheheh A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Oct 22, 2020 at 10:39am PDT

As for Mendes himself, the 22-year-old is known for his easygoing, alternative-chic style that features silky short-sleeve shirts, tailored trousers, sharp suits and more on-trend pieces. As for footwear, you can find the “Stitches” singer in everything from sleek boots to relaxed sneakers and, of course, slides.

