Shakira Performs in $20,000 Crystal Boots During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Shakira knows how to put on a spectacle and her onstage ensemble was just as dramatic as her performance. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer opened the show on Sunday night during the Super Bowl halftime show in Miami wearing a red hot outfit.

She took the stage singing “Shewolf” in a custom beaded and fringe Peter Dundas two-piece look, but what really stole the show was her $20,000 boots.

Shakira wearing a custom Peter Dundas look and $20,000 crystal boots at the 2020 Super Bowl. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Shakira performed in a pair of wedge boots made custom by artist Daniel Jacob, also known as Dan Life. According to the designer, it took 10 days to complete and is adorned with 30,000 crystals. Rapper Bad Bunny joined her onstage to perform “I Like It Like That.”

Then it was Jennifer Lopez’s turn. The superstar wore a leather Versace outfit while she performed hits such as “Jenny From the Block” and “Get Right.” J Lo made a quick change into a shining silver and sheer body suit that may have been a nod to her “Hustlers” stripper character as she pole danced in front of the massive crowd.

And we didn’t have to wait long to see Shakira again. She came back out, this time wearing a gold fringe and embroidered look by Peter Dundas paired with matching gold glitter Adidas sneakers.

Jennifer Lopez (L) and Shakira embrace as they perform during the Super Bowl halftime show. CREDIT: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

To top it off, FN’s Style Influencer of the Year J Balvin made a surprise appearance to sing “Mi Gente” while Lopez’s daughter also shocked the crowd with her voice, singing “Let’s Get Loud” and “Born in the USA.”

Want more?

Inside Super Bowl’s Biggest Parties: DJ Khaled, Ciara, Post Malone, Jay Z and More in Miami

Demi Lovato Sings the National Anthem in a White Jumpsuit at Super Bowl 54

Football Players Are Honoring Kobe Bryant With Their Cleats at Super Bowl 54