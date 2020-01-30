Shakira’s Best Performance Style Over the Years

Shakira’s performance style always seems to have fans going “loca.”

The Colombian singer is co-headlining the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, Feb. 2, alongside fellow pop sensation Jennifer Lopez, and she’s sure to serve up a fashionable ensembles. After all, she’s been turning heads with her style since she burst onto the scene in the ’90s.

Known for her belly dancing, Shakira has often gone for ensembles that are traditionally worn by performers of her craft, like the “badlah,” which consists of a fitted top with harem pants and a full-length skirt. She’s also been known to mix up her vibe by incorporating looks that have more of a pop or rock star vibe.

For instance, at the 2009 American Music Awards, Shakira went pop star chic in a glistening bandage dress from Herve Leger, one of the top designers of the day. She paired the dress with black knee-high boots that featured a rounded toe and a hidden platform.

Shakira at the 2009 American Music Awards. CREDIT: Matt Sayles/Shutterstock

Arguably the entertainer’s most memorable look ever was at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where she sported a glistening custom red gown with cut out detailing and a flowing skirt. The dress was by Charbel Zoe and came with feathered ankle wraps.

Shakira performs at the 2014 World Cup closing ceremony. CREDIT: Diego Azubel/Shutterstock

Four years later, during her 2018 “El Dorado” world tour, the singer brought her A game with a total of six outfit changes. One particular standout was a custom rock ‘n’ roll-inspired look, punctuated by a tiger-emblazoned Balmain shirt with Swarovski crystals and sparkling patchwork Brian Lichtenberg leggings. For footwear, she selected black high-top sneakers.

Shakira performs during her “El Dorado” world tour. CREDIT: Shutterstock

At the Super Bowl, Shakira is bound to impress with yet another statement-making performance look — or looks. Fans will just have to wait and see.

