Serena Williams Works Out With Venus in a Crop Top, Leggings + Black Nikes

Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams are turning you into a pro athlete one workout at a time.

Today, the two tennis stars came together for a live backyard workout on Instagram. Serena prepped for the session in a red crop top over a nude sports bra as well as black high-waisted leggings, all from Nike. Venus, who has been offering up live workouts across Instagram for the past eight weeks, joined in on the stretching and agility movements in a $79 orange and pink skirt and $59 matching tank from her own athleisure line, EleVen.

Serena finished off her workout-ready ensemble in all-black sneakers from the brand.

Last week, Serena signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s 2020 ad campaign. The photos show the tennis powerhouse wearing a high-fashion version of her signature tennis whites (a sleek trench coat and bodysuit, plus a blazer and briefs) and standing atop a series of pillars in a variety of shoes from the brand.

Williams in Stuart Weitzman’s Anny pump. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Serena first signed on to be a Nike athlete in 2003 and has continued collaborative efforts with the brand ever since. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020. Ultimately, 10 designers were to be selected and invited to Nike’s global headquarters last January to complete a seven-month apprenticeship that will end with a collection launch.

