Serena Williams Rallies Against Herself in White Tennis Dress & Converse Sneakers

When you’re as good at tennis as Serena Williams, your best practice partner may just be yourself.

In a viral video shared to the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s social media yesterday, she squares off against none other than herself for a backyard tennis match. In the clip, Williams can first be seen in a white Nike tennis dress teamed with high-top Converse sneakers.

The second Williams look consists of an orange and coral look with white shorts underneath. The chic ensemble comes complete with white and black Nike high-tops.

“Incredible rally and practice match. Powered by beats @beatbydre #beatsbydre Written, directed, produced, and starring @serenawilliams 🎥 @derickpierson,” Williams captioned her video post on Instagram, which had been viewed over 660,000 times and liked by upwards of 115,000 people within 13 hours.

This isn’t the first time Williams has taken to social media to show off her tennis prowess during quarantine. Earlier this month, the athlete participated in Roger Federer’s at-home tennis skills challenge clad in a cropped T-shirt, leggings and black sneakers, all from Nike.

After beginning her career with Puma, Williams joined the Nike roster in 2003 and has stayed signed with The Swoosh since. For 2019, the tennis pro raked in $29.2 million, according to Forbes, with $4.2 million coming from on-court winnings and $25 million made through off-court ventures. Those off-court opportunities include the athlete’s eponymous fashion brand as well as a namesake venture capital fund, through which she invests in female- and minority-founded startups.

