Serena Williams Masters At-Home Tennis Challenge in Neon, Black and White Athleisure + Nike Sneakers

When tagged by Roger Federer for an at-home tennis skills challenge, Serena Wiliams had to answer the call.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner suited up in full Nike gear to show off her precision and mastery of the sport, hitting a tennis ball back and forth against a wall without letting it drop. She prepped for the video by dressing up in a neon coral Nike headband as well as a cropped T-shirt from the brand and a pair of black leggings.

For footwear, she donned a pair of classic black-and-white Nike lace-up sneakers with a textured midsole.

Williams joked in the clip that she has been doing the drill for days now without stopping, claiming that she had hit the ball back “millions or trillions” of times.

Williams first signed on to be a Nike athlete in 2003 and has continued collaborative efforts with the brand ever since. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020. Ultimately, 10 designers were to be selected and invited to Nike’s global headquarters this January to complete a seven-month apprenticeship that will end with a collection launch.

