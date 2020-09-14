Serena Williams Shows Us How to Wear Boots Now In Her Latest Stuart Weitzman Ad Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams is back in Stuart Weitzman’s latest campaign for fall ’20, wearing fashion’s favorite autumnal silhouette — the boot. And while the tennis star looks as glam as ever, she also proves that you don’t really need to wear pants with them, especially in the new work-from-home world.

In the ad campaign, which debuted today, Williams is pictured wearing a series of boots that are functional yet high-fashion. This season, Edmondo Castillo, the head of design at Stuart Weitzman, sought to maximize style and comfort to produce boots that can do it all. For the campaign, Williams’ is pictured in three of Stuart Weitzman’s newest boots: the Caressa 80, $595, the Kolbie, $675 and the Parton, $795. All of which are available now on stuartweitzman.com.

Serena Williams in the Kolbie boot for he Stuart Weitzman fall ’20 campaign.

“I love the way I feel in Stuart Weitzman boots,” said Williams in a press statement sent by Stuart Weitzman. “They’re beautiful and stylish but also so versatile and comfortable, I can pair them with anything and wear them all day. With my busy schedule, I need shoes that can transition from day to night, and also allow me to keep up with my daughter.”

The Kolbie Boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Among the highly fashionable yet functional styles from Stuart Weitzman this season is the Kolbie boot, the brand’s luxury take on the classic leather combat boot with a rubber lug sole. The luxury footwear brand gives this timeless silhouette a contemporary update with one of fall ’20’s biggest boot trends by adding chainlink detailing along the welt and metallic eyelet hardware.

For the fall ’20 campaign, Stuart Weitzman team had to carefully schedule the shoot between practices and before Williams’ appearance at the U.S. Open. According to the brand, the crew created an outdoor photoshoot studio on a tennis court. The small-sized crew socially distanced on set while other logistics were coordinated virtually over Zoom.

The campaign shows how the luxury fashion industry continues to adapt to not only the busy schedules of celebrities who star in brand campaigns but the conditions of a global pandemic.

Serena Williams in the Parton boot for he Stuart Weitzman fall ’20 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Despite new conditions, Serena shines throughout the campaign in some of the boldest looks for fall in statement shoes such as the Parton boot, a legging-climbing, croc-embossed silhouette with a sculptural heel.

The Parton Boot. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Square toes continue to stay on trend this season. Serena Williams’ shoes off her athletic figure wearing the brand’s Carissa 80, a square-toed calf-hugging white leather boot that can be dressed up or down.

Serena Williams in the Caressa 80 boot for he Stuart Weitzman fall ’20 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

The Carissa 80 Boot.

Williams became a global ambassador for the Stuart Weitzman after she debuted in its spring ’20 campaign that debuted in May. The spring campaign also reintroduced the SW’s philanthropic effort with Vital Voices Global Partnership, an international nonprofit that invests in women leaders. For the initiative, Williams and the brand selected Sage Ke’alohilani Quiamno, co-founder of Future For Us and Ashlee Wisdom, founder of Health in Her HUE, two women whose organizations support women of color.

