Serena Williams’ Athleisure Look Features Sheer Leggings & Nike Kicks With Rainbow Soles

Serena Williams showed off a sleek athletic look on Instagram as she urged fans to stay home amid the coronavirus crisis.

The tennis pro posed on the photo-sharing platform yesterday in a long-sleeve black T-shirt worn with cropped black leggings that had sheer accents.

For footwear, she sported the Nike Sole Free Tr Connect. Her shoes had a black upper with reflective Swooshes and dotted detail; the multicolor soles offered a fun pop. The kicks, which sold new for around $110, are no longer available to shop at retail.

The 23-time Grand Slam champ shared the image alongside Nike’s inspirational new campaign urging consumers to stay home amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The Swoosh’s message? “If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world.”

Williams’ post was captioned: “Now more than ever, we are all one team. #playinside #playfortheworld.”

Other Nike athletes, including LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr. and Tiger Woods, also took to their own Instagram accounts yesterday to share similar messages to Williams’.

In addition to her longtime Nike contract, Williams runs an eponymous fashion brand and has a namesake venture capital fund, through which she invests in female- and minority-founded startups. For 2019, the tennis pro raked in $29.2 million, according to Forbes, with $4.2 million coming from on-court winnings and $25 million made through off-court ventures.

While Williams’ exact shoes are no longer available, we’ve rounded up some styles below so you can get the colorful sole sneaker look.

