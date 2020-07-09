Serena Williams Goes Bold in Pink Tank Top & Purple Miniskirt for Intense Workout Routine

Serena Williams’ workout routine is as extensive as one might expect from one of the world’s biggest tennis stars.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion offered a peek into her intense routine, which included weight lifting, mountain climbers, box jumps and more. In her video, the longtime Nike-sponsored star sported a head-to-heel look from the brand, opting for a bold ensemble in a pink tank top and a purple striped miniskirt. The top appeared to be the Nike Essential Swoosh tank top, which is marked down on Belk.com, to $30 from $40. Her skirt was the NikeCourt Slam style, available from the Nike website for $85.

For footwear, Williams opted for a pair of black low-cut Nikes with white Swooshes, which she layered over white crew socks.

Arguably the best-known female athlete on the planet, Williams ranks No. 33 on Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes of 2020 with $36 million in earnings. The publication said Williams made $4 million in on-court winnings, with $32 million coming from endorsements and other ventures. In addition to her longtime Nike contract, the A-lister runs an eponymous fashion brand and has a namesake venture capital fund, investing in female- and minority-founded startups. She also owns stakes in both the Miami Dolphins and the UFC. What’s more, Williams has over a dozen endorsement deals — Wilson Sporting Goods, Bumble, Gatorade and JPMorgan Chase are among the higher-profile ones — and she appears in luxury shoe label Stuart Weitzman’s 2020 ad campaign.

While Williams can most often be seen in workout gear from Nike, she also knows how to dress things up for red carpets, talk show appearances and other events. In the past, the tennis pro has selected heels from top labels such as Christian Louboutin, Aquazzura and Balmain. In addition to hosting fashion shows for her own brand, the mom to Olympia has also made front row appearances at the likes of Gucci, Versace and Rodarte.

