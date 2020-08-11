Serena Williams Returns to the Tennis Courts in Graphic Leggings & Neon Nikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Serena Williams returned to the tennis courts in style this week.

Yesterday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion showed off her match-ready ensemble featuring head-to-toe Nike Swoosh accents. From her $24 white visor to her classic white t-shirt and $45 Pro cropped leggings, Williams looked locked in for a round of tennis.

She rounded out the athletic ensemble with a set of court-inspired shoes from the Oregon-based brand; similar styles retail anywhere from $80 to $130 on Nike’s website.

When it comes to athleisure and workout looks, Williams continues to model styles from Nike; from dresses and tennis skirts to relaxed t-shirts and even matching purple sets with her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, 2, it’s Nike or nothing for the professional athlete.

She also has been a Nike athlete since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020. Ultimately, 10 designers were to be selected and invited to Nike’s global headquarters this January to complete a seven-month apprenticeship that will end with a collection launch.

In May as well, Williams signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s 2020 ad campaign. The photos show the tennis powerhouse wearing a high-fashion version of her signature tennis whites (a sleek trench coat and bodysuit, plus a blazer and briefs) and standing atop a series of pillars in a variety of shoes from the brand.

Serena Williams in the Stuart Weitzman Manila loafer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

