Serena Williams Bundles Up In Colorful Nike Sweats & Tennis Shoes at 2020 French Open

Serena Williams arrived on the grounds of the 2020 French Open in colorful style.

Ahead of her opening match against Kristie Ahn tomorrow, the tennis pro redefined warm-up style as she trained in a head-to-toe Nike look. The athletic outfit layered a red and black quarter-zip jacket over a graphic T-shirt and soft $100 pink sweatpants.

As for footwear, the Nike athlete added to her list of styles from the brand in a dual-tone pair of tennis shoes. The mixed neon pink and black pair came set atop a contrasting white midsole with a securing ankle strap placed over medicinal wrap as well. Though the pair is unique to Williams, the silhouette bears resemblance to the brand’s NikeCourt Flare 2 pair, the athletic powerhouse’s only female-specific design. The shoes take inspiration from Serena Williams herself with its soft foam midsole and molded rubber dot on the midsole for durability.

Williams herself has been a Nike athlete since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020. She also created her own namesake apparel and accessories brand in 2018 and has since debuted capsules during New York Fashion Week.

In May as well, Williams signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s 2020 ad campaign. The spring photos show the tennis powerhouse wearing a high-fashion version of her signature tennis whites (a sleek trench coat and bodysuit, plus a blazer and briefs) and standing atop a series of pillars in a variety of shoes from the brand. Most recently, she modeled a sleeveless jacket over a cutout-front bodysuit and flare-heel knee-high boots from Weitzman for the brand’s fall collection.

Serena Williams in the Parton boot for he Stuart Weitzman fall ’20 campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

