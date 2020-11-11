×
Serena Williams Serves Holiday Style Inspo in a Menswear-Inspired Dress & Thigh-High Boots

By Claudia Miller
serena-williams-dress
2019
2019
2018
2016
Serena Williams got in the holiday spirit with a twist of glam and the excitement of a sale.

The 23-time Grand Slam Champion took to Instagram today to announce the news of her eponymous brand’s latest discounts, modeling a design from the brand to help entice fans. The blazer-inspired dress pulls inspiration from menswear designs with its double-breasted silhouette, padded shoulders and soft velvet collar; titled the Kayla dress, the design is available for $179 at SerenaWilliams.com.

When it came to footwear, Williams kept warm against the shorter hem of her look with a set of thigh-high boots. The over-the-knee pair comes from none other than Stuart Weitzman, a brand known for its top-of-the-line heels and one that Williams herself currently serves as an ambassador for. The pair resembled the label’s Harper 60 boots with its smooth suede uppers and subtle block heel.

You can shop for similar designs to the tennis pro’s choice for $725 at StuartWeitzman.com.

stuart weitzman, black boots, suede, over the knee
Stuart Weitzman Harper 60 boots.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

In May, Williams officially signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s spring and summer ’20 ad campaign. The spring photos show the tennis powerhouse wearing a high-fashion version of her signature tennis whites (a sleek trench coat and bodysuit, plus a blazer and briefs) and standing atop a series of pillars in a variety of shoes from the brand.

Most recently, Williams joined forces with the brand for yet another series of stylish looks as she modeled pieces from its fall and winter collections.

stuart weitzman fall '20, serena williams, parton boot
Serena Williams in the Parton boot for the Stuart Weitzman fall ’20 campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Williams has also been a Nike athlete since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020. She also created her own namesake apparel and accessories brand in 2018 and has since debuted capsules during New York Fashion Week.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Serena Williams’ best off-duty looks throughout the years.

