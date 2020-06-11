Serena Williams Twins With Her Daughter in Disney Princess Gowns

Serena Williams and her daughter are keeping busy in the cutest way.

The Nike athlete posted a look at her daily life on Instagram earlier today, sharing with her 12.3 million followers a heartwarming moment with her 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Together, the mother-daughter duo sang along with the soundtrack of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” as they spun in Belle’s signature yellow gown.

With popcorn in hand, the two showed off their pipes as they danced barefoot around their living room. For adults, similar Belle costumes retail for $43 while kid’s sized gowns sell for $25 at Amazon.com.

Throughout quarantine, Williams, along with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter, has spent her time at home continuing her fitness routine and enjoying family time. From at-home tennis challenges and workouts to jumping in ball pits, the trio has entertained themselves in a whole slew of ways.

Related Toms Sitewide Sale Has Major Savings for the Whole Family Kate Middleton Pays Tribute to Hospital Workers With Her Dress During Photo Competition Under Armour Makes a Mask for Athletes to Use When Working Out

In May, Williams signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s 2020 ad campaign. The photos show the tennis powerhouse wearing a high-fashion version of her signature tennis whites (a sleek trench coat and bodysuit, plus a blazer and briefs) and standing atop a series of pillars in a variety of shoes from the brand.

Serena Williams in the Stuart Weitzman Manila loafer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

The tennis star first signed on to be a Nike athlete in 2003 and has continued collaborative efforts with the brand ever since. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020. Ultimately, 10 designers were to be selected and invited to Nike’s global headquarters last January to complete a seven-month apprenticeship that will end with a collection launch.

Click through the gallery to find more of Serena Williams and Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.’s mother-daughter style.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.