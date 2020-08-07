Re-route my subscription: Click here

Serena Williams and Daughter Olympia Twin Again in Matching Princess Costumes and Ugg Boots

By Shannon Adducci
Shannon Adducci

Shannon Adducci

More Stories By Shannon

View All
serena williams, olympia ohanian, serena williams olympia, alexis ohanian, new york fashion week, s by serena
Williams with daughter Olympia Ohanian at her S by Serena presentation at New York Fashion Week in September 2019.
CREDIT: Splash

Quarantine life is not easy for moms, but a princess costume might just be the answer to staying at home with a fussy toddler.

Or at least that seems to be the strategy for Serena Williams. The tennis star posted an adorable snap of herself with daughter Alexis Olympia on Instagram Thursday, revealing the mother-daughter duo in matching bright pink princess gowns. The costumes appear to be those of the character Aurora, from Disney’s “Sleeping Beauty.”

Two-year-old Olympia stands barefoot in what looks to be a closet and helps zip up the back of her mother’s dress. “She’s got my back already. And I’ll always have hers,” wrote Williams in her caption.

Related

Serena Williams Poses in Bold Red Miniskirt With an Empowering T-Shirt From Her Own Line

Kylie Jenner Goes High-Low In a Chanel Dress With Platform Ugg Slides

Hoka Continues to Be Deckers' Rising Star as COVID-19 Becomes a Boon to Sales

In the corner of the shot, a pair of bright pink matching Ugg boots can be spotted, nearly hidden by the swaths of fabric from their gowns. The boots appear to be those of Williams — but we’re nearly certain that a pair of mini-me Uggs for Olympia are on the floor, just outside the frame of the shot. The mother and daughter are known to dress in matching outfits, in everything from floral pajamas and Nike gear to aforementioned princess dresses.

Watch on FN

serena williams, olympia ohanian, new york fashion week
Williams with daughter Olympia at her New York Fashion Week presentation in September 2019.
CREDIT: Splash

And it’s certainly not the first time that the tennis star has dressed up in a princess costume during quarantine. Back in June, the duo twirled in their Florida living room dancing to music from “Beauty and the Beast,” clad in matching “Belle” gowns. In April, they wore matching “Elsa” gowns from Disney’s “Frozen.” The dress up looks may be a far cry from Williams’ latest fashion campaigns, like the one she did with Stuart Weitzman back in May, but they show just how devoted she is to her daughter.

View this post on Instagram

Keeping busy

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

That month, Williams also debuted a hilarious TikTok video of herself cooking in her kitchen while wearing a Snow White costume, singing, “Hello I’m back! I’m going to stick this in the microwave for two minutes. Speaking of backs, my dress doesn’t fit in the back!” as she revealed that the entire back of her dress was unzipped.

We won’t be surprised if the mother and daughter work their way through the entire Disney princess catalogue — in fact, we’re counting on it.

Shop Serena and Olympia’s Matching Princess Style

 

 

ugg boot, ugg boot toddler, ugg boots kids,
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To buy: Ugg Kids Classic II boot, $110.

ugg boot, pink ugg boot, ugg classic boot, ugg classic short
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

To buy: Ugg Classic Short women’s boot in Rock Rose, $150

 

sleeping beauty costume, princess costume, disney princess, disney costume, disney princess costume, aurora costume, kids costume
CREDIT: Courtesy of Disney

To buy: Disney Aurora costume for kids, $50.

disney costume, princess costume adult, adult costume, adult disney princess costume, disney cosplay, cosplay, sleeping beauty, sleeping beauty cosplay
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To buy: Disney Princess Aurora Prestige Adult costume, $55

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad