Serena Williams Dances During Tennis Practice in Nikes & Forgets Her Shoes Afterward

Serena Williams is a dancing queen.

The six-time U.S. open winner posted a video of her dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s song, “Body,” during an intermission at her training. She’s wearing a black half-zip top with black cropped leggings. Williams is also sporting a pair of blue and pink mid-top sneakers.

<strong>A closer look at Williams blue and pink sneakers.</strong> CREDIT: Instagram

“I was told I don’t share enough of my training. I hope this helps y’all know I’m serious,” Williams wrote in the caption. After leaving the practice, Williams posted on her Instagram Stories that she was so tired after the practice that she forgot her shoes.

The Nike sneakers’ colors are loud and bold. They are sure to make a statement with their bright colors and will elevate any outfit with a sporty edge. Also, sneakers are a comfortable silhouette, making them great for working out and other athletic activities.

Williams is known for holding the title of having the most Grand Slam wins in tennis with 23 victories. Her style can be described as “athletic-chic” on the court and “mommy-chic” off the court. The 39-year-old Nike athlete has ventured into the business side of fashion with her clothing brand, Serena, and her jewelry company, Serena Williams Jewelry.

