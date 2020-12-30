×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Serena Williams Dances During Tennis Practice in Nikes & Forgets Her Shoes Afterward

By Jacorey Moon
Jacorey Moon

Jacorey Moon

More Stories By Jacorey

View All
Serena Williams during the Day one of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros
2019
2019
2018
2016
View Gallery 21 Images

Serena Williams is a dancing queen.

The six-time U.S. open winner posted a video of her dancing to Megan Thee Stallion’s song, “Body,” during an intermission at her training. She’s wearing a black half-zip top with black cropped leggings. Williams is also sporting a pair of blue and pink mid-top sneakers.

 

Serena Williams Blue and Pink Sneakers
<strong>A closer look at Williams blue and pink sneakers.</strong>
CREDIT: Instagram

I was told I don’t share enough of my training. I hope this helps y’all know I’m serious,” Williams wrote in the caption. After leaving the practice, Williams posted on her Instagram Stories that she was so tired after the practice that she forgot her shoes.

The Nike sneakers’ colors are loud and bold. They are sure to make a statement with their bright colors and will elevate any outfit with a sporty edge. Also, sneakers are a comfortable silhouette, making them great for working out and other athletic activities.

Williams is known for holding the title of having the most Grand Slam wins in tennis with 23 victories. Her style can be described as “athletic-chic” on the court and “mommy-chic” off the court. The 39-year-old Nike athlete has ventured into the business side of fashion with her clothing brand, Serena, and her jewelry company, Serena Williams Jewelry.

Watch on FN

Looking to bring colored sneakers that will help you make a statement? Embrace Serena’s look with these similar styles.

Air Max 90 Premium
CREDIT: Nike

To Buy: Air Max 90 Premium, $130.

ZX 2K BOOST SHOES
CREDIT: Adidas

To Buy: ZX 2K Boost Shoes, $120.

Pulsar Wedge Women's Sneakers
CREDIT: Puma

To Buy: Pulse Wedge Sneakers, $85. 

Thorogood President Jeff Burns holding a Sponsored By Thorogood

All Work – And Now Play: Thorogood Launches Its Infinity FD Outdoor Collection

Thorogood builds on its legacy with its new outdoor collection, designed for those who play as hard as they work.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad