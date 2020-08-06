Serena Williams Poses in Bold Red Miniskirt With an Empowering T-Shirt From Her Own Line

Serena Williams shared a message with fans on her Instagram account, posting a photo of herself in a stunning red mini-skirt and suede black booties ensemble paired with a limited edition T-shirt from her own clothing brand that said “Be Greater.”

Serena Williams poses in S by Serena CREDIT: Courtesy of Serena Williams/Instagram

The 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion accented her edgy outfit with a red cross body purse.

Williams, who has a longtime Nike contract, has some serious shoe game and in the past she can be seen wearing everything from snakeskin pumps to big-toe sandals. This time, she chose to match her street-ready look with a pair of high-heeled black booties.

As one of the world’s best athletes, William’s has been named one of Forbe’s top 100 highest paid athletes. Much of her money has been invested in startups and companies that have been founded by women and minorities.

In 2018, William’s launched her own self-funded direct-to-consumer clothing line, S by Serena. The brand sells everything from casual tees to belted overcoats. Just this past week, S by Serena teamed up with Bella Canvas to donate millions of masks to K-12 students across America. For every purchase made on S by Serena throughout August, 500 masks will be donated.

Watch on FN

To shop Williams’ look take a peek at the products below and shop her S by Serena Collection. Although her logo tee is out of stock in black, there are still some available in white.

Limited Edition “Be Greater” Tee CREDIT: Courtesy of Serena Williams Collections

To Buy: Limited Edition “Be Greater” Logo Tee, $36

AE High-Waisted Mini-Skirt

To Buy: AE High-Waisted Yoke Front Festival Denim Skirt, $24.97

Clarks Women’s Chartli Lilac Ankle Bootie CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Clarks Women’s Chartli Lilac Ankle Bootie, $24.20

If you are looking for a more athletic shoe, check out the Serena Williams collection of Nike Flares.

NikeCourt Flare 2 CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: NikeCourt Flare2, $110