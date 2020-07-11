Serena Williams Dresses Up Her Sweatshirt & Jean Shorts With $1,230 Studded Sandals

Serena Williams went high-low today with her outfit of choice as she went live on her brand’s Instagram page.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion appeared on her Serena apparel line’s account this afternoon to show how to style pieces from the clothing brand as well as pieces from her eponymous jewelry label. As she highlighted a few standout styles, Williams kept comfortable in a pair of denim rolled-cuff shorts and a bright pink sweatshirt.

Her top comes from her own brand and repeats the text “I Am Beautiful I Am Strong” patched across the entirety of the soft knit material. The sweater is currently on sale for $43, 50% off its original price of $85, at SerenaWilliams.com.

As for footwear, the Nike athlete brought out a standout summer silhouette coming from Azzedine Alaïa. The gold studded gladiator sandals included cage-style straps topped off with metallic embellishments, zipping all the way up to mid-calf. The ultra glamourous pair retails originally for $1,230 but you can find them discounted down to $861 at Net-a-Porter.com.

Alaïa Studded metallic leather sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Net-a-Porter

In May, Williams signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s 2020 ad campaign. The photos show the tennis powerhouse wearing a high-fashion version of her signature tennis whites (a sleek trench coat and bodysuit, plus a blazer and briefs) and standing atop a series of pillars in a variety of shoes from the brand.

Serena Williams in the Stuart Weitzman Manila loafer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Serena Williams in Stuart Weitzman’s Anny pump. CREDIT: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

The tennis star signed on to be a Nike athlete in 2003 and has continued collaborative efforts with the brand ever since. In 2019, the two powerhouses announced that they were looking for emerging designers to help create a Williams-inspired shoe and apparel collection for 2020. Ultimately, 10 designers were to be selected and invited to Nike’s global headquarters in January to complete a seven-month apprenticeship that will end with a collection launch.

Achieve Serena Williams’ stylish summer footwear feel with these more affordable gladiator sandals.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Eaven Sandals, $140.

To Buy: JLo Jennifer Lopez Slita Sandals, $80.

To Buy: Ash Precious Gladiator Sandals, $225.