Serena Williams Goes Bold in a Leopard-Print Mini Dress & Shiny Pumps

Serena Williams took a walk on the wild side to promote her own clothing line.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion appeared live on her S by Serena apparel line’s Instagram account this afternoon to show how to style pieces from the clothing brand as part of her #SerenaSaturdays series. For today’s episode, Williams went for an upscale ensemble in a leopard-print dress from the brand. The Je Ne Sais Quoi silhouette features a bold pattern and a ruched leg-elongating design. Though it originally retailed for $105, the dress is available on sale for $53 on the label’s website.

The pro athlete elevated the outfit by folding in a set of shiny black patent pumps with a pointed-toe finish and towering stiletto heel.

In last week’s episode from the series, Williams kept comfortable in a pair of denim rolled-cuff shorts and a bright pink sweatshirt. Her top, also from her own brand, displayed the text “I Am Beautiful I Am Strong” patched across the entirety of the soft knit material. The sweater is currently on sale for $43, 50% off its original price of $85, at SerenaWilliams.com.

On her feet, the Nike athlete brought out a standout summer silhouette from Azzedine Alaïa. The gold studded gladiator sandals included cage-style straps topped off with metallic embellishments, zipping all the way up to mid-calf. The ultra glamourous pair retailed originally for $1,230, but you can find them discounted down to $861 at Net-a-Porter.com.

In May, Williams signed on as the newest global spokeswoman for Stuart Weitzman, starring in the brand’s 2020 ad campaign. She also has been a Nike athlete since 2003 and has released a number of collaborative projects with the brand over the years.

